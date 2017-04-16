Loading…
MTF, also known as "Matanuska Thunder Fuck" and "Humble Warrior," is a sativa marijuana strain. Since many marijuana strains hail from the tropics or specific breeding hubs, it’s no surprise that this Alaskan hybrid’s name celebrates its origins. Developed from strains grown in Matanuska Valley’s grasslands, the flowers on these plants develop a frosting of icy white hairs that bring to mind its snowy homeland. Despite its rugged roots, these plants do best indoors but will still yield well in outdoor dry climates for the experienced grower. They will remain squat in size but tend to have very large leaves. This strain smells like hot chocolate with fruit, the latter of which can dominate the taste. Matanuska’s effects tend to come on slowly and then give a strong body buzz. It also goes by the less colorful name "Matanuska Tundra," especially outside of the United States.

Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company
KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada.
OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE
We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."