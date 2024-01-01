Apple Tart is a sweet and sour cannabis infused edible gummy that is Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Kosher, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions. Each gummy is infused with an indica-dominant hybrid strain, providing relaxing and sedative effects. The sour flavor of the gummy is a perfect complement to the sweet and tangy taste of apple tart. This strain may also help with pain relief and sleep, making it a great choice for those who need to unwind and get a good night's rest.
THC: 10mg per Gummy - 100mg per container
Los Angeles Kush has collected nearly one hundred awards and has been ranked within the top 10 cannabis brands by Business Insider and High Times magazine; and has achieved #1 status in Southern California on Leafly numerous times.
With unapologetic originality and a true passion for what we do, Los Angeles Kush aims to provide consistent, reliable and exceptionally produced cannabis products to our patients and customers. We pride ourselves in growing the cleanest, all-natural and most potent flowers in Los Angeles.
We take the utmost care in growing and packaging our cannabis to ensure the customer experience is consistently great each time they open a Los Angeles Kush box - NO SEAL, NO DEAL.