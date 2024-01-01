The "BLUE BOX" OG Kush from Los Angeles Kush is truly one-of-a-kind. Its unique blend of earthy and citrus aromas make it instantly recognizable, and its therapeutic benefits are unmatched. It's no wonder that this strain is often imitated, but never quite duplicated.
For those seeking relief from chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety, the "BLUE BOX" OG Kush is the perfect choice. Its powerful effects are well-known in the cannabis community, and patients and customers alike swear by its ability to ease their symptoms and promote relaxation.
Los Angeles Kush has collected nearly one hundred awards and has been ranked within the top 10 cannabis brands by Business Insider and High Times magazine; and has achieved #1 status in Southern California on Leafly numerous times.
With unapologetic originality and a true passion for what we do, Los Angeles Kush aims to provide consistent, reliable and exceptionally produced cannabis products to our patients and customers. We pride ourselves in growing the cleanest, all-natural and most potent flowers in Los Angeles.
We take the utmost care in growing and packaging our cannabis to ensure the customer experience is consistently great each time they open a Los Angeles Kush box - NO SEAL, NO DEAL.