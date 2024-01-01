Los Angeles Kush has collected nearly one hundred awards and has been ranked within the top 10 cannabis brands by Business Insider and High Times magazine; and has achieved #1 status in Southern California on Leafly numerous times.



With unapologetic originality and a true passion for what we do, Los Angeles Kush aims to provide consistent, reliable and exceptionally produced cannabis products to our patients and customers. We pride ourselves in growing the cleanest, all-natural and most potent flowers in Los Angeles.



We take the utmost care in growing and packaging our cannabis to ensure the customer experience is consistently great each time they open a Los Angeles Kush box - NO SEAL, NO DEAL.

