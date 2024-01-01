About this product
About this strain
LA Cake, also known as "Los Angeles Cake," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 with LA Kush. This strain produces sedating and relaxing effects. LA Cake features flavors like diesel and pine with undertones that smell sour and earthy. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help reduce pain.
