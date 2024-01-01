A collaboration that has been in the works for years brings together two of the Best OG Kush brands in the industry: LOS ANGELES KUSH x JETFUEL OG! As two companies whose roots come from the OG Kush game, we introduce the newest OG Kush phenotype to the CA market: LOS ANGELES FUEL! LA FUEL is gassy, piney, and pungent with the notorious chest compression only felt with true and correctly grown OGs. The Los Angeles Fuel strain was bred, selected and cultivated by Cali Lotus.
Los Angeles Kush has collected nearly one hundred awards and has been ranked within the top 10 cannabis brands by Business Insider and High Times magazine; and has achieved #1 status in Southern California on Leafly numerous times.
With unapologetic originality and a true passion for what we do, Los Angeles Kush aims to provide consistent, reliable and exceptionally produced cannabis products to our patients and customers. We pride ourselves in growing the cleanest, all-natural and most potent flowers in Los Angeles.
We take the utmost care in growing and packaging our cannabis to ensure the customer experience is consistently great each time they open a Los Angeles Kush box - NO SEAL, NO DEAL.