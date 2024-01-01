Vape in style with a LAK Vape L6 Battery. Each Los Angeles Kush battery comes with a convenient, matching USB charger and works on all 510 thread cartridges. LAK Vape L6 Battery sets you up to medicate on the go and with discretion. Pair LAK Vape L6 Battery with your favorite Los Angeles Kush cartridge for an elevated smoke experience.
Los Angeles Kush has collected nearly one hundred awards and has been ranked within the top 10 cannabis brands by Business Insider and High Times magazine; and has achieved #1 status in Southern California on Leafly numerous times.
With unapologetic originality and a true passion for what we do, Los Angeles Kush aims to provide consistent, reliable and exceptionally produced cannabis products to our patients and customers. We pride ourselves in growing the cleanest, all-natural and most potent flowers in Los Angeles.
We take the utmost care in growing and packaging our cannabis to ensure the customer experience is consistently great each time they open a Los Angeles Kush box - NO SEAL, NO DEAL.