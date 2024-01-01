Red Velvet Cookies is a deliciously sweet and potent cannabis strain that is sure to become a favorite among those who love dessert-inspired strains.
The Red Velvet Kookies is well-balanced, making it ideal for use any time of day. It starts with a euphoric and energizing head high that helps to boost creativity and focus, making it great for artists and writers. As the high progresses, a calming and relaxing body buzz sets in, which can help to relieve stress and tension.
Los Angeles Kush has collected nearly one hundred awards and has been ranked within the top 10 cannabis brands by Business Insider and High Times magazine; and has achieved #1 status in Southern California on Leafly numerous times.
With unapologetic originality and a true passion for what we do, Los Angeles Kush aims to provide consistent, reliable and exceptionally produced cannabis products to our patients and customers. We pride ourselves in growing the cleanest, all-natural and most potent flowers in Los Angeles.
We take the utmost care in growing and packaging our cannabis to ensure the customer experience is consistently great each time they open a Los Angeles Kush box - NO SEAL, NO DEAL.