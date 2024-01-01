Super Kola is an enjoyable cannabis infused edible gummy that is named after the world famous King of LA. Made with high-quality ingredients, Super Kola is Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Kosher, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions. The name “Super Kola" refers to the powerful and potent effects of this strain, which is known for its ability to provide deep relaxation and a sense of calm. Its unique flavor, high-quality ingredients, and potent indica effects make it a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their cannabis experience and pay homage to the King of LA.
Los Angeles Kush has collected nearly one hundred awards and has been ranked within the top 10 cannabis brands by Business Insider and High Times magazine; and has achieved #1 status in Southern California on Leafly numerous times.
With unapologetic originality and a true passion for what we do, Los Angeles Kush aims to provide consistent, reliable and exceptionally produced cannabis products to our patients and customers. We pride ourselves in growing the cleanest, all-natural and most potent flowers in Los Angeles.
We take the utmost care in growing and packaging our cannabis to ensure the customer experience is consistently great each time they open a Los Angeles Kush box - NO SEAL, NO DEAL.