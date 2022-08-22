Meticulously formulated to level up your glow, our hemp-derived Broad-Spectrum CBD cannabinoids join forces with hydrating hyaluronic acid and radiance-enhancing acquacell to help max out moisture levels, while providing collagen support.



The Hydro Glow Radiance Booster is a complimentary skincare hydration booster. With 200 MG of Broad Spectrum CBD+CBG, Hyaluronic Acid, and AcquaCell, this will help boost skin hydration and collagen support.



Apply 2-4 drops to your face as a stand-alone brightener or add 2-3 drops to your regular skin cream or serum. Massage and allow your skin to absorb for the ultimate glow! ✨