Donde Esta is a blend of Where's My Bike and Acapulco Gold. At Sauce Boss, our mission is to provide quality cartridges that taste incredible. Our process starts on our farm, where we nurture and cultivate our cannabis plants using all natural processes that are free of harsh chemicals and pesticides. At the lab, we use high tech CO2 extraction processes to extract rich, concentrated terpenes. When combined with our potent distillate concentrate, our cartridges provide a powerful punch with the true taste of real cannabis.
Where's My Bike effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
