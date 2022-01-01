Strawberry Zkittlez (Indica) Sweet, Tropical



Mood: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric



Our Delta 8 THC cartridge is currently testing at over 95% Δ8THC with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our delta 8 THC vape cartridge is derived from hemp and federally legal. It comes in a 510 compatible cartridge with a ceramic core for the best possible performance.

