Laughing Buddha Delta 8 1ml disposable device - Sour Diesel
About this product
Mood: Happy, Calm, Focused
Our Delta 8 Disposable Pod system is an easy and convenient way to enjoy our delta 8 which is testing at over 95% Δ8THC with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our delta 8 THC disposable pod is derived from hemp and federally legal.
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with