Laughing Buddha Delta 8 THC 1ml disposable device - Grape Ape
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Grape Ape (Hybrid) Fruity, Sweet
Mood: Calm, Happy, Sleepy
Our Delta 8 Disposable Pod system is an easy and convenient way to enjoy our delta 8 which is testing at over 95% Δ8THC with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our delta 8 THC disposable pod is derived from hemp and federally legal.
About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,512 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha delta 8, HHC and delta 9 products can be found at many vape shops and convenient stores across the United States. Consumers can also purchase our products directly through our website. All of our products are third party lab tested for your safety and peace of mind. Some of the products we offer are: delta 8 vape cartridges, delta 8 disposables, HHC vape cartridges, Delta 8 gummies and delta 9 gummies.