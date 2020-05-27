Laughing Buddha Delta 8 THC 1ml disposable device - Tangie
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Tangie (Hybrid) Fruity, Piney, Sour, Sweet
Mood: Calm, Creative, Relaxed
Our Delta 8 Disposable Pod system is an easy and convenient way to enjoy our delta 8 which is testing at over 95% Δ8THC with the rest being CBN, CBC, & terpenes. Our delta 8 THC disposable pod is derived from hemp and federally legal.
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
917 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha delta 8, HHC and delta 9 products can be found at many vape shops and convenient stores across the United States. Consumers can also purchase our products directly through our website. All of our products are third party lab tested for your safety and peace of mind. Some of the products we offer are: delta 8 vape cartridges, delta 8 disposables, HHC vape cartridges, Delta 8 gummies and delta 9 gummies.