About this product
Our Laughing Buddha Delta 8 Moon Rocks contains our federally compliant hemp-derived 90%+ Delta 8 THC extract, with our premium quality CBG hemp flower rolled in kief.
Our Delta 8 moon rocks contains our hemp-derived Delta 8 THC and CBG hemp-flower rolled in kief providing a powerful synergistic entourage effect.
About this brand
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha delta 8, HHC and delta 9 products can be found at many vape shops and convenient stores across the United States. Consumers can also purchase our products directly through our website. All of our products are third party lab tested for your safety and peace of mind. Some of the products we offer are: delta 8 vape cartridges, delta 8 disposables, HHC vape cartridges, Delta 8 gummies and delta 9 gummies.