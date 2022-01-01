About this product
DELTA-8 THC PEACH RING EDIBLES (2-pack)
Just like taking a bite out of a freshly picked peach, our delicious Delta-8 THC Peach Ring Edibles are sure to give you the tasty treat you are looking for. Packed with 20 milligrams of powerful Delta-8 THC, these peach rings are a convenient and fun way to get the Delta-8 THC you need to meet your wellness goals.
Every peach ring in the 2, 6 or 12 count package is infused with only the purest, premium quality Delta-8 THC on the market today. With each sweet bite, you will get the benefits you are looking for from our all-natural, hemp-derived THC. We deliver the quality you are looking for in an enjoyable and satisfying form with our hemp-derived Delta-8 THC Peach Ring Edible.
About this brand
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha delta 8, HHC and delta 9 products can be found at many vape shops and convenient stores across the United States. Consumers can also purchase our products directly through our website. All of our products are third party lab tested for your safety and peace of mind. Some of the products we offer are: delta 8 vape cartridges, delta 8 disposables, HHC vape cartridges, Delta 8 gummies and delta 9 gummies.