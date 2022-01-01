DELTA-8 THC PEACH RING EDIBLES (6-pack)



Just like taking a bite out of a freshly picked peach, our delicious Delta-8 THC Peach Ring Edibles are sure to give you the tasty treat you are looking for. Packed with 20 milligrams of powerful Delta-8 THC, these peach rings are a convenient and fun way to get the Delta-8 THC you need to meet your wellness goals.



Every peach ring in the 2, 6 or 12 count package is infused with only the purest, premium quality Delta-8 THC on the market today. With each sweet bite, you will get the benefits you are looking for from our all-natural, hemp-derived THC. We deliver the quality you are looking for in an enjoyable and satisfying form with our hemp-derived Delta-8 THC Peach Ring Edible.