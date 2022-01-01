DELTA-8 THC WATERMELON RING EDIBLES (12-pack)



Delicious Watermelon flavored Laughing Buddha edibles now available in a superb Hemp Derived Delta 8 gummy! We offer our Watermelon Rings in a quick and convenient two-pack, as well as the option of purchasing 6 or 12 pack if you want to keep plenty on hand. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta 8 THC.