DELTA-8 THC WATERMELON RING EDIBLES (6-pack)
Delicious Watermelon flavored Laughing Buddha edibles now available in a superb Hemp Derived Delta 8 gummy! We offer our Watermelon Rings in a quick and convenient two-pack, as well as the option of purchasing 6 or 12 pack if you want to keep plenty on hand. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta 8 THC.
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha delta 8, HHC and delta 9 products can be found at many vape shops and convenient stores across the United States. Consumers can also purchase our products directly through our website. All of our products are third party lab tested for your safety and peace of mind. Some of the products we offer are: delta 8 vape cartridges, delta 8 disposables, HHC vape cartridges, Delta 8 gummies and delta 9 gummies.