About this product
God's Gift (Cannabis Derived Terpenes)
Mood: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Our HHC vape cartridge is currently testing at over 95% HHC with the rest being terpenes. Our HHC vape cartridge is derived from hemp and federally legal. It comes in a 510 compatible cartridge with a ceramic core for the best possible performance.
About this brand
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha delta 8, HHC and delta 9 products can be found at many vape shops and convenient stores across the United States. Consumers can also purchase our products directly through our website. All of our products are third party lab tested for your safety and peace of mind. Some of the products we offer are: delta 8 vape cartridges, delta 8 disposables, HHC vape cartridges, Delta 8 gummies and delta 9 gummies.