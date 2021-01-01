Laurie + MaryJane
1:1 Chocolate Peppermint 100mg
Product rating:
About this product
Expertly crafted with premium chocolate and just enough peppermint to wake up and satisfy your taste buds. When paired with our full-spectrum coconut oil balanced with 50mg THC and 50mg CBD, you get a refreshing, yet rich, experience in perfect harmony for the holidays. Proudly made with flower from East Fork Cultivars, so you know it’s the good stuff.
