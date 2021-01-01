About this product

CBD tinctures are available in: 225mg, 450mg, 900mg sizes.

Vegan and gluten free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners.

Other Ingredients: Hemp Oil, MCT Oil, Avocado Oil

Legal in all 50 States and in over 40 countries

Store in a cool dark place; shake well before use



Our CBD tinctures are carefully extracted and formulated in-house to bring you a high quality product at a price anyone can afford. Our tinctures are derived from industrial hemp, which we source from non-GMO farms in Europe and Colorado. We use kosher ethanol instead of unhealthy solvents to remove CBD from the plant material. Our CBD tinctures are a whole-plant extract and contain a full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. We dilute our CBD extract with our proprietary blend of hemp oil, MCT oil and avocado oil. This allows the tincture to be easily absorbed by the body.



This is a great option for anyone who wants an effective product, and the ability to control their doses. We recommend that you hold the tincture under your tongue before swallowing for faster absorption. Every batch of our CBD tinctures is 3rd party tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and potency. From plant to bottle, we offer a product that is natural, consistent, and potent.



*FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program