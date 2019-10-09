About this product
About this strain
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
About this brand
To bolster our soil's dynamic food-web, we brew Active Aerated Compost Teas (AACT), and after a few days of steeping, we add this brew of probiotics to the soil. These microbes and fungi establish themselves in the earth, enhancing the plant's ability to assimilate the naturally occurring nutrients found in our mineral-rich soil. A living ecosystem develops around the roots, and a food-chain develops. At the top of this chain are worms, and their castings provide aeration, nitrogen and other nutrients which promote strong, healthy plants.
In addition to our sustainable, permaculture-based cultivation, we source phenotypes with complex terpene profiles. Terpenes are the smell & taste compounds found in all plant-life (click here for more about 'terps'), and are responsible for the "entourage effect" which give strains their unique. Another requisite for great tasting herb is a proper cure. Our buds are dried slowly, to insure maximum flavor and potency; so expect the room to be filled with a pungent aroma when you open a package of Lazy Bee cannabis. The latest research shows that terpenes play an integral roll in how each strain affects you. It is the combination of THC, additional cannabinoids, and the variety of terpenes which create the strain specific 'high' felt.
We are confident that you'll enjoy the experience of using our products.