Gelato

by Lazy Bee Gardens
HybridTHC 16%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Sweet, Sour, Floral, and Spicy there isn't anything to not love about these frosty colorful nugs. A true hybrid giving the best of both worlds, a euphoric and relaxed high that won't keep you down. See for yourself why Gelato is dominating the cannabis community.

About this strain

Picture of Gelato
Gelato

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

Gelato effects

Reported by real people like you
1,415 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Lazy Bee Gardens
Lazy Bee Gardens
Lazy Bee Gardens is located in Winthrop, WA; nestled along the pristine Methow River, in sunny Okanogan County. We observe sustainable farming practices, so our cannabis is grown the way nature intended; using locally sourced, organic soil amendments, mulches, and companion crops. These techniques allow us to dramatically reduce the amount of organic material and water consumed during the growth cycle.

To bolster our soil's dynamic food-web, we brew Active Aerated Compost Teas (AACT), and after a few days of steeping, we add this brew of probiotics to the soil. These microbes and fungi establish themselves in the earth, enhancing the plant's ability to assimilate the naturally occurring nutrients found in our mineral-rich soil. A living ecosystem develops around the roots, and a food-chain develops. At the top of this chain are worms, and their castings provide aeration, nitrogen and other nutrients which promote strong, healthy plants.

In addition to our sustainable, permaculture-based cultivation, we source phenotypes with complex terpene profiles. Terpenes are the smell & taste compounds found in all plant-life (click here for more about 'terps'), and are responsible for the "entourage effect" which give strains their unique. Another requisite for great tasting herb is a proper cure. Our buds are dried slowly, to insure maximum flavor and potency; so expect the room to be filled with a pungent aroma when you open a package of Lazy Bee cannabis. The latest research shows that terpenes play an integral roll in how each strain affects you. It is the combination of THC, additional cannabinoids, and the variety of terpenes which create the strain specific 'high' felt.

We are confident that you'll enjoy the experience of using our products.