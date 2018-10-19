About this product
A Lazy Bee Gardens exclusive, bred here on our farm and 2018 DOPE Cup winner for Best SunGrown Sativa and 2017 DOPE Cup winner for Best Sativa, people have tried to imitate but have not been successful. Paired with an energentic and euphoric high, this sweet, spicy and earthy strain with citrus undertones, is sure to become a favorite once you try it. The perfect cannabis when you need a boost but not feel bogged down.
We have not released this strain to anyone, if it's not Lazy Bee Gardens, it's not Tesla Tower!
About this strain
Tesla Tower
A cross of Lazy Bee Garden’s favorite sativa hybrids, Tesla Tower is a robust strain with cerebral effects. This in-house cross offers the creative attributes of White Fire OG with the uplifting, energetic high of Snowcap, creating an upbeat buzz that is both stimulating and motivating. This strain is a helpful companion while getting chores done or going on an adventure. Tesla Tower was also runner up Best Sativa at the 2017 Dope Cup.
Tesla Tower effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
83% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
83% of people report feeling energetic
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Lazy Bee Gardens
Lazy Bee Gardens is located in Winthrop, WA; nestled along the pristine Methow River, in sunny Okanogan County. We observe sustainable farming practices, so our cannabis is grown the way nature intended; using locally sourced, organic soil amendments, mulches, and companion crops. These techniques allow us to dramatically reduce the amount of organic material and water consumed during the growth cycle.
To bolster our soil's dynamic food-web, we brew Active Aerated Compost Teas (AACT), and after a few days of steeping, we add this brew of probiotics to the soil. These microbes and fungi establish themselves in the earth, enhancing the plant's ability to assimilate the naturally occurring nutrients found in our mineral-rich soil. A living ecosystem develops around the roots, and a food-chain develops. At the top of this chain are worms, and their castings provide aeration, nitrogen and other nutrients which promote strong, healthy plants.
In addition to our sustainable, permaculture-based cultivation, we source phenotypes with complex terpene profiles. Terpenes are the smell & taste compounds found in all plant-life (click here for more about 'terps'), and are responsible for the "entourage effect" which give strains their unique. Another requisite for great tasting herb is a proper cure. Our buds are dried slowly, to insure maximum flavor and potency; so expect the room to be filled with a pungent aroma when you open a package of Lazy Bee cannabis. The latest research shows that terpenes play an integral roll in how each strain affects you. It is the combination of THC, additional cannabinoids, and the variety of terpenes which create the strain specific 'high' felt.
We are confident that you'll enjoy the experience of using our products.
