About this product

Wild Berry incense are American Made and Hand Dipped. Wild Berry uses only the highest quality fragrances and a secret ingredient insures the fragrance stays fresh and smells the same on the stick as it does when it burns.



The Vanilla Scent Sampler includes the following items:



Vanilla (20 Sticks)

A warm vanilla fragrance with rich notes of vanilla bean, aged bourbon, and maple sugar.



Pear Vanilla (20 Sticks)

A rich pear vanilla fragrance with warm notes of vanilla bean and apple peel.



Cherry Vanilla (20 Sticks)

A fresh cherry fragrance blended with rich vanilla. Deeper notes include bourbon and maple sugar.



Leaf Lock Gear Incense Storage Container

The Leaf Lock Gear Storage Container is a perfect example of simplicity meeting function. The Incense storage container features an air tight lid to keep your incense fresh. It has a total length of 12 inches to fit most incense brands and has a diameter of 2 inches. It can fit well over 100 incense stick with ease and has a hexagonal lid to keep it from rolling off a shelf if you choose to lay it on it's side.

Leaf Lock Gear Incense Stick Burner:

The Leaf lock Gear Incense Burner is 9 inches by 7/8 inches and made from bamboo.

Each 20 pack of sticks is individually sealed in plastic bags to reduce cross contamination of scents.