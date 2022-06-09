About this product
With our CBD rechargeable vape pen, enjoying the benefits of CBD is as simple as breathing in. Our discreet rechargeable vape pen delivers fast-acting and highly bioavailable atomized CBD oil and a hint of citrus with every breath.
Our vape pen comes with a 1ml cartridge containing 450mg of CBD oil. Cartridge has a 510 thread connection. Additional flavors coming soon.
