About this product
Leaf Remedys Cooling Gel Roll-On is made with our Full Spectrum oil in combination with other natural and beneficial ingredients. This topical Gel offers an instant cooling effect to the applied area. The cooling natural ingredients in our Cooling Gel also allow for better absorption of the CBD and other beneficial ingredients. The Roll-On bottle is a compact and Mess-Free, perfect for on-the-go relief. At a 1000mg per bottle our Cooling Gel Roll-On is one of the strongest CBD topicals on the market and the best value.
About this brand
Leaf Remedys
Leaf Remedys is a CBD brand where you can find the best CBD for any personal needs relating to better mood, elevated quality of life, or managing chronic pain or anxiety. We offer the highest quality CBD that acts as the gold standard for cannabis-related natural remedies for health. Finding affordable CBD for regular use is important when it comes to using the non-psychoactive components of cannabis to reap its health benefits, and so is finding the strongest CBD that is potent and effective. Our site offers vegan CBD and US made CBD in the form of full spectrum, broad spectrum oil, and Topicals that are sure to offer the relief and benefits from cannabinoids and terpenes. Our products are an accessible, safe, and affordable way to use and consume CBD.