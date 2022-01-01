Our Vegan Gummies are made with natural flavors and no artificial coloring. Although our vegan Gummies do not contain Gelatin and are made with natural flavors, they still taste and feel very close to our Gelatin Gummies. Although small (for less calories), our Gummies pack a potent punch of CBD. At 50mg Full Spectrum CBD per gummy, They're one of the strongest on the market. Our Gummies come in a 30 piece pack for a total of 1500mg CBD per package. Our mixed flavor pack comes with 2 flavors (Blueberry, and strawberry). Our gummies are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third-party testing on our product. This means that you can consume our gummies worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Our full-spectrum CBD gummies are non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC. Our CBD is extracted from US-grown hemp plants. We use the Sub-Zero Extraction method to make sure that our CBD does not contain any unwanted properties but only the vital cannabinoids and phytonutrients