Tinctures are the easiest and most effective way of taking CBD. Tinctures are also the most precise way to supplement your CBD dosage. Our Full Spectrum oils are sub zero extracted from the best Colorado grown hemp plants to ensure a clean and potent final product. Our tinctures are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third party testing on our product. This means that you can consume our products worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Our full-spectrum CBD is non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC. Our CBD is extracted from US-grown hemp plants. We use the Sub Zero Extraction method to make sure that our CBD does not contain any unwanted properties but only the vital cannabinoids and phytonutrients.
Leaf Remedys is a CBD brand where you can find the best CBD for any personal needs relating to better mood, elevated quality of life, or managing chronic pain or anxiety. We offer the highest quality CBD that acts as the gold standard for cannabis-related natural remedies for health. Finding affordable CBD for regular use is important when it comes to using the non-psychoactive components of cannabis to reap its health benefits, and so is finding the strongest CBD that is potent and effective. Our site offers vegan CBD and US made CBD in the form of full spectrum, broad spectrum oil, and Topicals that are sure to offer the relief and benefits from cannabinoids and terpenes. Our products are an accessible, safe, and affordable way to use and consume CBD.