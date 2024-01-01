LEAFERS Sativa Blend Diamond-Infused Joints From Blue Dream to Durban Poison, LEAFERS Sativa Blend is home to the classic sativa genetics. Mixing tasty terpenes that have profiles of lemon and gas, this beloved blend brings the most popular sativa strains for a creative, happy, head-high. ● Classic sativa strains ● Citrus and lemon flavor profile ● Sativa dominant terpenes
With six varieties, LEAFERS are high-THC, live-resin diamond-infused joints made with small batch, premium, exotic genetics. LEAFERS masterfully packed joints feature blends of loud, always fresh indoor flower, never with trim, shake, or added flavoring. Designed and hand-crafted in the joint factory, LEAFERS blend two fire strains and live-resin diamonds in every joint, guaranteeing a satisfying sesh every time. Inspired by the culture,