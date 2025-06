Leafers was built with one mission — go hard. From our signature diamond-infused joints to our newest launch, Lil Leafers, we’re about delivering top-tier pre-rolls that hit different. We're not a flower brand that makes pre-rolls — we’re a joint brand, period. Everything we do is designed to elevate the experience.

Our lineup runs deep with six signature blends — each crafted from two unique rotating strains and curated to capture a specific vibe, mood, or mission. Whether you're reaching for that heavy-hitting infused power or the smooth burn of our new true-to-flower Lil Leafers 6-pack, you’ll always know what you're smoking, why it hits the way it does, and where it’s taking you.

Leafers isn’t just a brand — it’s a lifestyle rooted in legacy, hustle, and quality. We make joints. That’s it. And we make them loud.

read more