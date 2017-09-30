Alien OG | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
* Vape Cartridge infused with THCA + Live Resin
* 1,000MG of pure indulgence
* Rich blend of aromatic terpenes and cannabinoids
* Crafted meticulously from premium cannabis plants
* Captures the essence of bliss in every draw
* Rigorous lab testing guarantees potency and safety
* Savor the lush flavor with confidence
* Experience ultimate relaxation and well-being
* Satisfaction guarantee for an unparalleled vaping experience

About this strain

Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
