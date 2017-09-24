Alien OG | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 2000MG

Immerse yourself in the exotic flavors of our Vape Cartridge infused with THCA + Live Resin, boasting 1,000MG of pure indulgence. Each cartridge delivers a wonderful experience, with a rich blend of aromatic terpenes and cannabinoids. Crafted meticulously from premium cannabis plants, our cartridges capture the essence bliss in every draw. Rest assured, rigorous lab testing guarantees potency and safety, allowing you to savor the lush flavor with confidence. Experience ultimate relaxation and well-being with every inhale, backed by our satisfaction guarantee, for an unparalleled vaping experience.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

