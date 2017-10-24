GG #4 | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

* Vape Cartridge infused with THCA + Live Resin
* 1,000MG of pure indulgence
* Rich blend of aromatic terpenes and cannabinoids
* Crafted meticulously from premium cannabis plants
* Captures the essence of bliss in every draw
* Rigorous lab testing guarantees potency and safety
* Savor the lush flavor with confidence
* Experience ultimate relaxation and well-being
* Satisfaction guarantee for an unparalleled vaping experience

About this strain

Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Gorilla Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gorilla Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gorilla Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
