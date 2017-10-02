Grandaddy Purple | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG

by LeafLand THC
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

* Vape Cartridge infused with THCA + Live Resin
* 1,000MG of pure indulgence
* Rich blend of aromatic terpenes and cannabinoids
* Crafted meticulously from premium cannabis plants
* Captures the essence of bliss in every draw
* Rigorous lab testing guarantees potency and safety
* Savor the lush flavor with confidence
* Experience ultimate relaxation and well-being
* Satisfaction guarantee for an unparalleled vaping experience

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
