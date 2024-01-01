Jealousy OG | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 1000MG

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

* Vape Cartridge infused with THCA + Live Resin
* 1,000MG of pure indulgence
* Rich blend of aromatic terpenes and cannabinoids
* Crafted meticulously from premium cannabis plants
* Captures the essence of bliss in every draw
* Rigorous lab testing guarantees potency and safety
* Savor the lush flavor with confidence
* Experience ultimate relaxation and well-being
* Satisfaction guarantee for an unparalleled vaping experience

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

About this brand

LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
