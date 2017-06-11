THCA Flower- Jet Fuel Runtz Smalls | 3.5g | AA Grade

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Introducing Jet Fuel Runtz, also known as “G6”—a sativa-dominant hybrid that packs a powerful punch. This dynamic strain is crafted by crossing Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, resulting in a unique blend that’s 70% sativa and 30% indica.

Jet Fuel Runtz stands out with its impressive THC content, ranging from 17-19%, delivering a potent and exhilarating high. Known for its uplifting effects, it has earned the nickname “cocaine of marijuana” due to its intense and energizing buzz.

The flavor profile of Jet Fuel Runtz is as bold as its effects, featuring a rich combination of diesel and earthy notes with a hint of sweet undertones. Whether you’re looking to boost your energy, enhance creativity, or simply enjoy a vibrant high, Jet Fuel Runtz offers an exceptional experience that’s both exhilarating and memorable.

Perfect for those who enjoy a powerful, uplifting buzz, Jet Fuel Runtz is your go-to strain for an awesome and invigorating cannabis experience.

About this strain

Jet Fuel, also known as "G6," "Jet Fuel OG," "Jet Fuel G6," "Jet Fuel Kush," and "G6 Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain from 303 Seeds with uplifting effects that may ease anxiety. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains, offering a THC level of 20%. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that flowers within 9-10 weeks and that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. Jet Fuel's name isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes this strain exudes. It also indicates a high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that will eventually level off and lull you into a dream-like state of relaxation.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand LeafLand THC
LeafLand THC
Shop products
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
Notice a problem?Report this item