Wedding Cake | THC Vape Cartridge | THCA + Live Resin | 2000MG

by LeafLand THC
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Immerse yourself in the exotic flavors of our Vape Cartridge infused with THCA + Live Resin, boasting 1,000MG of pure indulgence. Each cartridge delivers a wonderful experience, with a rich blend of aromatic terpenes and cannabinoids. Crafted meticulously from premium cannabis plants, our cartridges capture the essence bliss in every draw. Rest assured, rigorous lab testing guarantees potency and safety, allowing you to savor the lush flavor with confidence. Experience ultimate relaxation and well-being with every inhale, backed by our satisfaction guarantee, for an unparalleled vaping experience.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

About this brand

LeafLand THC
We’re excited to introduce ourselves – we are LeafLand THC, your go-to source for high-quality cannabis products. Our mission is to provide you with the best THC-based products while fostering a community of knowledge, support, and shared experiences.

Who We Are:
LeafLand THC is passionate about all things cannabis. From THC edibles to concentrates and accessories, we strive to offer products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. Our goal is to make our products accessible, enjoyable, and beneficial for everyone.
We’re thrilled to start this journey with you and can’t wait to grow together. Feel free to ask us anything – we’re here to help!

Follow us on our journey and let’s make Leafland THC your trusted source for all things cannabis.

Cheers,
The Leafland THC Team 🌿
