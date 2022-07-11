About this product
GENETIC LINEAGE : GSC X Durban Poison
Frosting is a combination of the potent sativa Durban Poison with the prevalent west coast GSC strains. The lineage of this strain is reflected in its perfect blend of mental uplift and deep relaxation, and the effects are amplified by the generous coating of trichome frosting throughout the bud.
In Washington, there’s always a place for THC potency. Leafwerx Ultra Refined has featured that potency since its launch in 2017, and it continues to deliver knockout THC percentages and clear oil along with vibrant strain specific experiences.
About this brand
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.