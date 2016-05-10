Leafwerx
1:1 Sweet and Sour Widow Ultra-Refined Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 5%CBD 8%
About this product
Derived from our deconstruction CO2 process with secondary refinement techniques. It provides maximum potency & taste through heightened terpene profiles. Ultra-Refined is purity, potency, consistency, and flavor at its best.
Sweet and Sour Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
