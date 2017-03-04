About this product

20:1 Suzy Q is the best fit for those who want CBD relief with minimum THC psychoactive effects. Made for the cuting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined and Ultra-Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity. You are free to choose any temperature ranges for these Pods, but we enjoy Refined between 547°-597° and Ultra-Refined between 574°-624°