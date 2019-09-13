CHILL : INDICA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Gooberry X Hells OG X Jack The Ripper



Our most popular indica, the #6 is a particularly memorable cut of Nine Pound Hammer that’s exclusive to Leafwerx. With one of the most unique lineages in our strain lineup, Nine Pound Hammer #6 exhibits a melange of tasting notes. Hints of berry, grape, & lime all accent a robust earthy flavor. Nine Pound Hammer #6 really lives up to its name with its indica effects, which hit immediately and powerfully. Pleasant relaxation and sedation are accented by increased vibrancy of colors, sounds, and sensations. This makes it a suitable strain for the end of the day and a satisfying night of sleep.

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.

Made for the cutting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.