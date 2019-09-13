CHILL : INDICA

GENETIC LINEAGE :



Our most popular indica, the #6 is a particularly memorable cut of Nine Pound Hammer that’s exclusive to Leafwerx. With one of the most unique lineages in our strain lineup, Nine Pound Hammer #6 exhibits a melange of tasting notes. Hints of berry, grape, & lime all accent a robust earthy flavor. Nine Pound Hammer #6 really lives up to its name with its indica effects, which hit immediately and powerfully. Pleasant relaxation and sedation are accented by increased vibrancy of colors, sounds, and sensations. This makes it a suitable strain for the end of the day and a satisfying night of sleep.

In Washington, there’s always a place for THC potency. Leafwerx Ultra Refined has featured that potency since its launch in 2017, and it continues to deliver knockout THC percentages and clear oil along with vibrant strain specific experiences.