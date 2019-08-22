GO : SATIVA

GENETIC LINEAGE : Colombian X Mexican X Thai X Afghani



With a lineage of multiple landrace strains, AK-47 has a complex buffet of smelling and tasting notes ranging from sour to earthy to floral to sweet. This strain can engage your interest and overflow your mind with ideas, making it a great socializing strain.

We’ve alway tried to do things a little differently, and our Brights concentrate line is a great example of that mindset. In a marketplace where BHO dabs are the most common option, Brights offer a CO2 alternative that never touches a hydrocarbon like butane, propane, or ethanol in its extraction or in its post-processing.