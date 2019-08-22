About this product
GO : SATIVA
GENETIC LINEAGE :
With a lineage of multiple landrace strains, AK-47 has a complex buffet of smelling and tasting notes ranging from sour to earthy to floral to sweet. This strain can engage your interest and overflow your mind with ideas, making it a great socializing strain.
In Washington, there’s always a place for THC potency. Leafwerx Ultra Refined has featured that potency since its launch in 2017, and it continues to deliver knockout THC percentages and clear oil along with vibrant strain specific experiences.
About this strain
AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
2,024 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
