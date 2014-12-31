GO : SATIVA

GENTIC LINEAGE : Colombian X Mexican X Thai X Afghani



With a lineage of multiple landrace strains, AK-47 has a complex buffet of smelling and tasting notes ranging from sour to earthy to floral to sweet. This strain can engage your interest and overflow your mind with ideas, making it a great socializing strain.

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.

Made for the cutting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.