AK-47 (S) (Go) Leafwerx - All-In-One Terps Moodcruiser 01g
About this product
Aroma & Flavor: Tobacco & Skunk
Effect: Alert & Creative
Terps Mood from Leafwerx - Cannabis Vapor 1g All-In-One Moodcruiser
Full spectrum high terpene extract
Maximizes strain specific flavor and entourage effects
~80% THC
~10% Cannabis Terpenes
100% Cannabis & Cannabis Terpenes (No botanical terpene blends!)
Pesticide Free
Additive Free
Single Source
About this strain
AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
AK-47 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.