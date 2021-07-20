Apple Fritter - Refined Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
VIBE : HYBRID
GENETIC LINEAGE : Sour Apple X Animal Cookies
Apple Fritter has become a fast favorite in California, and we are excited to now grow this strain in Wenatchee, the Apple Capital of the world. Apple Fritter has delectable pastry flavor, with a sweet apple inhale a cakey vanilla-tinged exhale. The delicious flavor of the strain leads to a notoriously potent hybrid effect, with sharpened creativity and euphoria and heavy mental and physical relaxation.
--
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
109 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
