VIBE : HYBRID
GENETIC LINEAGE : Sour Apple X Animal Cookies
Apple Fritter has become a fast favorite in California, and we are excited to now grow this strain in Wenatchee, the Apple Capital of the world. Apple Fritter has delectable pastry flavor, with a sweet apple inhale a cakey vanilla-tinged exhale. The delicious flavor of the strain leads to a notoriously potent hybrid effect, with sharpened creativity and euphoria and heavy mental and physical relaxation.
Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Leafwerx
Leafwerx is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers.
Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. Leafwerx's mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.
