VIBE : HYBRID

GENETIC LINEAGE : Sour Apple X Animal Cookies



Apple Fritter has become a fast favorite in California, and we are excited to now grow this strain in Wenatchee, the Apple Capital of the world. Apple Fritter has delectable pastry flavor, with a sweet apple inhale a cakey vanilla-tinged exhale. The delicious flavor of the strain leads to a notoriously potent hybrid effect, with sharpened creativity and euphoria and heavy mental and physical relaxation.

--

Tried and True. Since it’s launch in 2017, Leafwerx Refined has been the vapor staple for thousands of customers all across Washington. Its following has been built for several reasons.